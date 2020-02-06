Self-styled 'artist' causes panic on flight after faking coronavirus infection
A self-proclaimed 'artist' from Canada created panic on board a WestJet flight after announcing that he was infected with the coronavirus.
A self-proclaimed 'artist' from Canada created panic on board a WestJet flight after announcing that he was infected with the coronavirus. According to The Verge, the Ontario Peel Police charged James Potok on accounts with mischief and breach of recognizance.
The Verge cited CityNews, according to which, a footage from the flight from Toronto to Montego Bay shows the man with a surgical mask and a pair of gloves, declaring to the passengers that "I just came back from Hunan province, the capital of the coronavirus, I'm not feeling too well, Thank you." The airline was compelled to turn around the fight carrying 250 people back to Toronto, thanks to the antics of the "unruly guest".
Upon being apprehended, Potok said "I was looking to get a viral video. I figured it would invoke some kind of reaction, like 'this kid's crazy,' whatever it is," The Verge quoted Global News. Potok runs a small YouTube channel with less than 1000 subscribers and has just over 200 fans on SoundCloud.
"I'm an artist," he added. "Any publicity for myself is good publicity." Potok is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 9 (local time). (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- WestJet
- Canada
- Toronto
- Hunan
- Montego Bay
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Huawei CFO's lawyers argue U.S. extradition charges not a crime in Canada
UPDATE 5-Canada, Iran at odds over who should analyse downed plane's black boxes
One dead, five missing as snowmobiles fall through ice in Canada
UPDATE 3-Canada prosecutors say fraud at heart of Huawei CFO Meng's U.S. extradition case
Volkswagen in Canada ordered to pay CAN$196.5 mn over emissions scandal