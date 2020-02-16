London Fashion Week celebrates 'India Day' with traditional attires from across the country

The Indian High Commission organised the 'India Day' celebration at the London Fashion Week on Saturday evening where models were seen walking down the ramp wearing traditional Indian attires. At the event, models were seen donning traditional sarees from all regions and states of India.

The couture included regional ensembles like Odisha's Sambalpuri sarees, Assam's ethnic Mekhela Chadar, Lucknow's Chikankari sarees, and Madhya Pradesh's Chanderi among others. "I am very happy because London Fashion Week is a very big event and India showcased so beautifully through the display of beautiful sarees from different parts of India, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari," said Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Ruchi Ghanashyam.

She also shared that almost all the Indian attires featured by the models were straight from the wardrobes of Indians living there including Ghanashyam herself. (ANI)

