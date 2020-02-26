Mira Kapoor sends out message of self-love, body positivity to pregnant women

Giving out a message of self-love and body positivity to pregnant women, actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor, who is a mother of two, recently said that women during and after pregnancy should embrace themselves in "every form and shape." "It takes 9 months for you to have that baby. You need to practise that self-love even after you have the baby and give yourself at least that much time. Just embrace yourself in every form and shape," said the celebrity mother.

"We should embrace the fact that our bodies are going to change. We are bringing life into this world, off course! It is going to change. And whether we are in shape or not, I think each woman is beautiful," she added. Kapoor also highlighted the necessity and importance of physical exercise during and after pregnancy for a better, healthy and happy body.

"I think what is important are the steps that you are taking towards your fitness whether its going to the gym, yoga walking.. all of these things make you feel happy and I think that is what is more important to feel happy from inside, to feel healthy," Mira Kapoor told reporters. "Well being is more important so the way you look is secondary," Kapoor added.

The celebrity mother gave the statement during a recent event - Pregathon, a walkathon for pregnant women - which took place in Mumbai on Sunday. The 25-year-old married Shahid Kapoor in 2015 and is a mother of two children - Misha and Zain. (ANI)

