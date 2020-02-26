Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manipur inventor ushers new era in handloom sector with innovative power loom

A 55-year-old innovator named Sorokhaibam Biren who hails from the Bishnupur district of Manipur, is quickly gaining popularity for his endeavour to develop a first-of-its-kind prototype of a modified power loom.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Imphal (Manipur)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 22:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 22:15 IST
Manipur inventor ushers new era in handloom sector with innovative power loom
Presently, 70 employees, mostly women, are engaged in weaving at Biren's establishment. Image Credit: ANI

A 55-year-old innovator named Sorokhaibam Biren who hails from the Bishnupur district of Manipur, is quickly gaining popularity for his endeavour to develop a first-of-its-kind prototype of a modified power loom. Biren has ushered a new era of highly automated power looms that are proving to be of enormous advantage to the Manipuri weavers.

Talking about the humble beginnings of his project, the innovator said: "I began this with an investment of around Rs 40,000. Initially, I constructed the machine with second-hand parts. In mid 2011, I received some financial assistance from the National Innovative Foundation (NIF) and carried forth with the development of the device." "The machine that I have here is a simple loom machine and I am still working to upgrade it. Earlier, it was semi-power loom but now it is fully powered," Biren added.

The power loom is highly adjustable and can be easily attuned as per the raw material at hand. This results in better product output. Presently, 70 employees, mostly women, are engaged in weaving at Biren's establishment. The output of the device is 25 to 50 times more than the traditional shuttle loom, and almost any other power loom.

The machine can weave 3 to 4 units of fabric per hour which is significantly more than the traditional loom that can hardly weave 1 to 2 units per day. The workers are of the opinion that the new automated machine loom would bring them profit and at the same time it will enhance their skills.

"I feel happy that the opportunity to work here covers my expenses. It feels good working here," said Ibomcha, a staff member under Biren. Biren originally got the inspiration to develop the unique power loom upon seeing the plight of weavers in a village named Chingmei, which is located in the Moirangkhunou area of Manipur.

The innovator is now busy making many modified power looms at a work shed that is set up at his residence, under the brand Stephia Mini Power loom. At the same time, he has also employed six mechanics that are being paid with salaries ranging from Rs 13,000 to Rs 16,000 per month.

Moreover, the demand for Biren's power loom has gradually soared as many clients are purchasing it for commercial purposes. It is worth mentioning that in 2004, the National Innovative Foundation recognized his innovative device and provided him with funds to improve upon it.

Since then, there was no looking back for Biren as he was felicitated at Pride of India Expo, 105th Indian Science Congress 2018, by the Manipur Modern Power Loom Entrepreneurs' Association. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Jamiat demands action against Kapil Mishra, cops present when he made 'inciting' remarks

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Wednesday demanded action against BJP leader Kapil Mishra and the police officers in whose presence he made remarks that allegedly incited violence in Delhi. Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani sa...

Pakistan confirms its first two cases of coronavirus

Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed its first two cases of the novel coronavirus as the deadly infection reached the country despite hectic efforts to keep it away. I can confirm first two cases of coronavirus in Pakistan. Both cases are being ...

Pakistan health minister confirms first two cases of coronavirus; says 'no need to panic'.

Pakistan health minister confirms first two cases of coronavirus says no need to panic....

Disproportionate assets case against ex-bureaucrat couple

The Economic Offences Wing EOW of Chhattisgarh police has registered a case against formerprincipal secretary to the chief minister and his wife for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets.The case was registered on Tuesday against Aman ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020