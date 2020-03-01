Left Menu
Meal timings also count in weight loss

If you are looking forward to managing weight, here is the tip for you -- it is not just how many calories you eat, but when you eat them that will determine how well you burn those calories.

Meal timings also count in weight loss
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

If you are looking forward to managing weight, here is the tip for you -- it is not just how many calories you eat, but when you eat them that will determine how well you burn those calories. The new research was conducted by Kevin Kelly, Owen McGuinness, Carl Johnson and colleagues of Vanderbilt University USA.

The balance between weight gain and weight gain loss is predominantly determined by what you eat, how much you eat, and how much exercise you get. The study was published in the journal of PLOS Biology.

Your daily biological clock and sleep regulate how the food you eat is metabolized, thus the choice of burning fats or carbohydrates changes depending on the time of day or night. The researchers monitored the metabolism of mid-aged and older subjects in a whole-room respiratory chamber over two separate 56-hour sessions, using a "random crossover" experimental design.

In each session, lunch and dinner were presented at the same time (12:30 and 17:45, respectively), but the timing of the third meal differed between the two halves of the study. Thus, in one of the 56-hour bouts, the additional daily meal was presented as breakfast (8:00) whereas, in the other session, a nutritionally equivalent meal was presented to the same subjects as a late-evening snack (22:00). The duration of the overnight fast was the same for both sessions.

Whereas the two sessions did not differ in the amount or type of food eaten or in the subjects' activity levels, the daily timing of nutrient availability, coupled with clock/sleep control of metabolism, flipped a switch in the subjects' fat/carbohydrate preference such that the late-evening snack session resulted in less fat burned when compared to the breakfast session. The timing of meals during the day/night cycle, therefore, affects the extent to which ingested food is used versus stored. This study has important implications for eating habits, suggesting that a daily fast between the evening meal and breakfast will optimize weight management.

