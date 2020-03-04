Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Last two years have been a lie': Woman heartbroken after her beloved plant turned out to be fake

A woman was taken by surprise when she found out that the plant she had been watering for two years was actually made of plastic.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 16:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 16:25 IST
'Last two years have been a lie': Woman heartbroken after her beloved plant turned out to be fake
"I feel like these last two years have been a lie" (Picture Courtesy: Caelie Wilkes Facebook). Image Credit: ANI

A woman was taken by surprise when she found out that the plant she had been watering for two years was actually made of plastic. According to Fox News, it is often considered an achievement if a newly bought plant lasts more than a few weeks, so one could possibly imagine the shock the woman must have felt when the true identity of the sneaky little shrub came to the fore.

Caelie Wilkes, the owner of the plant, took to Facebook and described her two-year-long exercise in futility: "I've had this beautiful succulent for about two years now. I was so proud of this plant. It was full, beautiful colouring, just an overall perfect plant. I had it up in my kitchen window. I had a watering plan for it, if someone else tried to water my succulent I would get so defensive because I just wanted to keep good care of it. I absolutely loved my succulent." However, when Wilkes pulled the succulent out of the vase in order to transplant it to another pot, she was met with a rude shock that changed her life forever.

Expressing her anguish, she further wrote: "I go to pull it from the original plastic container it was purchased with to learn this plant was fake. I put so much love into this plant! I washed its leaves. Tried my hardest to keep it looking its best, and it's completely plastic! How did I not know this? I pull it from the container it's sitting on Styrofoam with sand glued to the top!" Summing up the whole ordeal, she concluded, "I feel like these last two years have been a lie".

The Californian woman's post has garnered over 9.2k reactions to date. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook to help combat virus misinformation

Bangkok, Mar 4 AP Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the social network is stepping up its efforts to combat virus-related misinformation by giving the World Health Organization free advertising. Zuckerberg said in a post on his Facebook acc...

Swathes of NW Syria uninhabitable for years: report

Fighting in northwest Syria has rendered large parts of the region uninhabitable for civilians now crammed into an ever-shrinking area where conditions are dire, says a report released Wednesday. The Harvard Humanitarian Initiatives Signal ...

HC refuses to stay auction of paintings seized from Nirav

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to stay the auction proceedings of some rare paintings seized by the Enforcement Directorate from the residence of fugitive diamond businessman Nirav Modi. The auction is scheduled for Thursday.A d...

Malaysian police quiz Mahathir's daughter over protest

Kuala Lumpur, Mar 4 AFP Malaysian police questioned ex-premier Mahathir Mohamads daughter and 18 other activists Wednesday over several small, peaceful protests triggered by the elderly leader losing power and a corruption-tainted partys re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020