Left Menu
Development News Edition

Looking for Holi getaway? Add these places in your bucket list

Spirituality, bonfires and a plethora of colours- every year, at the beginning of Spring in India, is the Holi Festival, one of the most magnificent festivals.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 18:05 IST
Looking for Holi getaway? Add these places in your bucket list
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Spirituality, bonfires and a plethora of colours- every year, at the beginning of Spring in India, is the Holi Festival, one of the most magnificent festivals. Holi has no bars and boundaries, the celebration takes place with a lot of joy throughout the country. People play, chasing each other with coloured water and powder.

The festival's intention is to bring people together and generate a feeling of brotherhood and spread harmony all around. The country is at its most vibrant and exciting during the time of celebration as people are amorous and their clothes get a new lease of life with the abundance of colour thrown about. However, there are many places to experience different ways of celebrating the festival, and many traditions, they range from traditional temple rituals to modern parties with DJs, bhang, and plenty of colours.

So, here are some spots to celebrate Holi in India that one should not skip 1:- 'Lathmar Holi' in Barsana, Uttar Pradesh

The small town of Barsana is situated approximately 42 km from Mathura and is famous for its unique way to celebrate Holi. According to a travel enthusiast, the ladies of Barsana chase the men from the local village and hit them with sticks. The Barsana Holi is one of the most famous places to celebrate the festival of colours in India and will surely bring you all the vibes of Mathura Holi! As the ladies of Barsana chase the men from the local village and hit them with sticks, the spray of colours adds to the excitement. People invoke Lord Krishna and his beloved Radha by chanting 'Shri Krishna' and 'Shri Radhey'

You can also experience Laddoo Holi festivities there at Shriji Temple. Sweets are thrown around and spiritual songs related to Radha and Krishna are sung. 2:- 'Basanta Utsav' in West Bengal

In the Purulia district of Western Bengal, a three-day Basanta Utsav folk festival is held. The well known Indian artist Rabindranath Tagore presented Basant Utsav or Spring celebration in Shantiniketan to reproduce the enchantment of the cheerful celebration Holi. You'll get to sing and play Holi along with the locals, as well as enjoy a wide variety of unique folk art. This includes the remarkable Chau dance, Darbari Jhumur, Natua dance, and songs of West Bengal's wandering Baul musicians.

The villagers arrange the festival as a way of preserving and retaining their culture. 3:- 'Eleholi' in Jaipur

The Eleholi festival in Jaipur is celebrated for several days with the faith of removing negativity and darkness from the homes by lighting a bonfire. This festival features Rajasthani folk dance, song performances, and a festive lunch but with the involvement of the huge but cute elephants. 4:- 'Hola Mohalla' in Punjab

Holi in Punjab is celebrated in a different style and full of energy, which is called 'Hola Mohalla'. It is an occasion for the Sikhs to demonstrate their martial arts and other military sports. In the evening, enjoy the fest of colours and relishing delicacies like gujias, halwa, puris, and malpuas. This helps to strengthen the soul of the community.

There's wrestling, martial arts, mock sword fights, acrobatic military exercises, and turban tying which is then followed by music and poetry competition to lighten the charged up atmosphere. 5:- 'Yaoshang' in Manipur

The festival of Yaoshang is celebrated with singing, dancing and other traditional performances by the people of Manipur. It is quite a cultural extravaganza to witness with a number of folk dancers and musicians performing amid fluorescent lamps and bonfires are put ablaze while people play with gulal (powder colour). One also gets to witness Thabal Chongba dances held at different localities at night. Boys and girls get a chance to dance together to the rhythmic beats of indigenous drums and folk songs.

So, the very mention of the word 'Holi' draws smile and enthusiasm amongst the people and at the end, whether they are enjoying the company of their friends or chasing foes around the street. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Six years on, families demand new search for missing Malaysia Airlines plane

Six years since Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 vanished from radars, relatives of the 239 people who were on board are calling on authorities to revive efforts to find the missing plane. The fate of flight MH370 became one of the worlds gre...

3 more positive coronavirus cases in India, total goes up to 34: Health ministry

Three more positive cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in India taking the total number of confirmed cases to 34, Union Health ministry said on SaturdayOf the three, two are from Ladakh with travel history to Iran while one is fr...

Pope to deliver Sunday prayer by livestream due to virus

The Vatican said Pope Francis will deliver Sundays Angelus Prayer by Livestream instead of in-person from his window overlooking Saint Peters Square out of concern overspreading the new coronavirusThe prayer will be broadcast via Livestream...

People News Roundup: Weinstein moved to Rikers Island jail; Prince Harry and wife Meghan begin farewell royal events and more

Following is a summary of current peoples news briefs.Britains Prince Harry and wife Meghan begin farewell royal eventsBritains Prince Harry and his wife Meghan appeared together at an official engagement on Thursday for the first time sinc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020