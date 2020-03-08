Left Menu
Development News Edition

Busy women with heart disease need flexible lifestyle programmes: Study

In recent study researchers have found that women with cardiovascular diseases need options for lifestyle programmes that fit their busy schedules.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 20:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 20:57 IST
Busy women with heart disease need flexible lifestyle programmes: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In recent study researchers have found that women with cardiovascular diseases need options for lifestyle programmes that fit their busy schedules. On International Women's Day, the study was published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

According to senior author of the study, Jennifer Reed of the University of Ottawa Heart Institute, Canada, "Women tend to prioritise others before themselves. The realities of modern life require women to address multiple family, community, social and work-related demands. As a result, many feel they do not have time for cardiac rehabilitation." Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women worldwide; in 2015 it accounted for one-third of all female deaths. Following a cardiac event such as a heart attack, patients are advised to attend cardiac rehabilitation for exercise training, lifestyle education, smoking cessation, and psychological support. These programmes improve fitness, quality of life, mental health and survival, and reduce the risk of further events.

However, approximately 10-20 percent fewer women than men participate in cardiac rehabilitation, and women are more likely to drop out (35 percent of women quit versus 29 percent of men). In contrast, women are high users of local exercise classes: many women attend at least 70 percent of the sessions on offer. "What lessons can we learn from these community physical activity programmes to increase women's uptake of cardiac rehabilitation? This important question formed the basis of our review," said first author and PhD student Ms. Sol Vidal-Almela of the University of Ottawa Heart Institute.

The authors reviewed a decade of literature to identify what stops women with heart disease from attending cardiac rehabilitation, and the characteristics of local exercise programmes (not specifically targeting people with heart disease) that could overcome those hurdles. Multiple barriers to participation were identified. Some women view cardiac rehabilitation as a "men's club". Classes are at set times and incompatible with women's daily schedules. Women do not enjoy the physical activity offered and it does not fit their needs: some find it too physically demanding, while others want it to be more challenging. Women frequently lack social support and feel guilty for deserting their family. Classes are often at hospitals far from home; women without a car and poor access to public transportation do not want to inconvenience others to drive them.

Local exercise classes offered different times and types of exercise at convenient locations. The authors identified ways to modernise cardiac rehabilitation and make it more attractive to women: Offer enjoyable physical activity such as Zumba, soccer, group walking, tai chi, qigong, technology-based balance exercises (e.g. Wii Fit), dancing, and Nordic walking.Tailor classes to ability: older women may benefit from exercises to help them perform daily activities (e.g. dressing, reaching a cupboard, moving in and out of a chair or bed) and reduce their risk of falls, while younger women may prefer more challenging activities such as high-intensity interval training.

Provide flexible class times that are compatible with women's busy schedules. For example, offer daily exercise sessions and encourage women to attend two to three times a week, or modify the activity depending on the weather (e.g. outdoor walking or indoor DVD dancing). Hold classes closer to participants' home, workplace or faith-based institution.Promote social interactions through group activities (e.g. healthy recipe preparation) and allow partners, friends and family members to join in.

Ms Vidal-Almela said: "We are experiencing a shift in family responsibilities towards more equality, but today's women with heart disease are still more likely to be a caregiver than men. Multiple class options throughout the day may particularly benefit younger women who report lack of time, family and work commitments as barriers to attending cardiac rehabilitation." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Bihar BJP core committee discusses names of potential

The BJP core committee on Bihar met here on Sunday to discuss the names of potential candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in the state, which would be sent to the partys central leadership for final approval. Held at the partys...

Italy sports minister calls for 'immediate' halt to Serie A over coronavirus

Italys Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora called Sunday for an immediate suspension of the Serie A season due to the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 233 people in the Mediterranean country. The FIGC Italian Football Federation should c...

Alitalia to suspend flights from Milan Malpensa from March 9

Alitalia said on Sunday it was suspending national and international flights to and from Milans Malpensa airport from March 9 after the government ordered a lockdown of large areas of northern Italy to stem coronavirus contagion. In a state...

Sabres seek to stop skid vs. Capitals

The first-place Washington Capitals will try to create some breathing room atop the Metropolitan Division when they visit the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. The Capitals are hanging onto their top position by a tiebreaker, as Washington 41-20-7,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020