Teens who feel empowered are less likely to bully, harass or commit sexual violence

Teenagers who personally feel empowered are less likely to bully, harass, or commit acts of sexual violence, suggests a study by Rutgers University, the University of Nebraska, and the University of New Hampshire.

  Updated: 19-03-2020 11:29 IST
  Created: 19-03-2020 11:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Teenagers who personally feel empowered are less likely to bully, harass, or commit acts of sexual violence, suggests a study by Rutgers University, the University of Nebraska, and the University of New Hampshire. Published in the Journal of Youth and Adolescence, the study also found that teens who think their friends support violence prevention and healthy relationships are less likely to mistreat their peers.

"Coping mechanisms that help adolescents thrive and do well, even in the face of stress and adversity, are important to preventing interpersonal violence. This is an important finding, as studies of bullying typically examine risk factors rather than protective factors," said lead author Victoria Banyard, professor and associate director of the Center on Violence Against Women and Children at the Rutgers School of Social Work. The cases of bullying, harassment, and sexual violence can be reduced when adolescents learn to cope with stress, build community connections, engage with individuals from diverse backgrounds and feel empowered and able to build a positive future.

Adults can help young people develop these strengths, said Banyard. "Positive conversations with teens about healthy relationships support the positive social norms we know are important." The researches surveyed 2,232 middle and high school students online during the school year by seeking their level of agreement or disagreement with statements including "If I am feeling sad, I can cheer myself up," "My opinion is important because it could someday make a difference in my community," "I work hard now to make a good future for myself," "I am comfortable being with people who are of a different race than I am," and others.

They were asked about bullying and harassment, alcohol use, positive social norms related to violence prevention, and a combination of interpersonal strengths. They were surveyed again after six months. Adolescence is a high-risk age for the perpetration of different forms of peer-based violence including in-person and online bullying, harassment, racial bullying, and unwanted sexual contact, the researchers explained. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

