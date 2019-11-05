International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-"Thatcherism on steroids" - Corbyn says of UK PM Johnson's Brexit plans

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 16:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 16:24 IST
UPDATE 1-"Thatcherism on steroids" - Corbyn says of UK PM Johnson's Brexit plans
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn will on Tuesday accuse British the Conservatives of attempting to hijack Brexit to unleash a Thatcherite bonfire of regulation, as he seeks to rally core voters put off by Labour's ambiguous stance on the EU divorce.

In a major campaign speech for a snap election on Dec. 12, Corbyn will lay the groundwork for his centre-left party to campaign as safeguards of Britain's welfare state and worker protections, after rejecting calls from many senior Labour figures to take a definitive position against leaving the EU. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use Brexit to "unleash Thatcherism on steroids", Corbyn will say in the speech in a suburb northeast of London, referring to former prime minister Margaret Thatcher who privatised many state-owned industries.

Thatcher is a hate figure in many of the working-class communities that voted in 2016 to leave the EU, where Johnson hopes to win seats from Labour to build a pro-Brexit majority. Corbyn, whose party is trailing the Conservatives in opinion polls, will say Johnson's government would include the National Health Service (NHS) in a post-Brexit U.S. trade deal.

"This threat to our NHS isn't a mistake. It's not happening by accident. The threat is there because Boris Johnson's Conservatives want to hijack Brexit to sell out the NHS and sell out working people by stripping away their rights," he will say in the speech, according to his office. "They want a race to the bottom in standards and protections." More than three years after Britain voted to leave the EU, both of its main political parties have suffered from division over Brexit. But while Johnson has now firmly positioned his Conservatives behind his call to "get Brexit done", Corbyn has kept Labour's stance open.

He says if elected he would negotiate a new deal with the EU that would do more to protect workers, then put it to the people in another referendum, alongside the option to stay in the bloc. "A Labour government will get Brexit sorted within six months by giving you, the British people, the final say," Corbyn will say. "So if you want to leave the EU without trashing our economy or selling out our NHS you'll be able to vote for it. If you want to remain in the EU, you'll be able to vote for that."

Johnson says the policy is too vague and creates more uncertainty. "Your current position seems to be that you want to go back to square one," Johnson said in a letter to Corbyn, which listed five Brexit questions he wanted Corbyn to answer.

Several senir Labour figures have called for the party to oppose Brexit altogether, worried it could lose votes to an explicitly pro-European third party, the Liberal Democrats. But Corbyn's allies fear that would abandon too many voters who want to leave the EU. STARK CHOICE

Corbyn hopes to turn the debate from whether Brexit should happen to what kind of country Britain will be, regardless of how it resolves its relationship with the EU. As Britain heads towards its Christmas election since 1923, voters have a choice between two of the most unconventional British politicians of recent years, who offer starkly different visions for the world's fifth-largest economy.

Corbyn, 70, says Johnson will seek to recast Britain into a deregulated playground for 'plutocrats', where workers have few rights. Johnson, 55, says Corbyn, an unabashed leftist, will sink the economy with 1970's-style socialist state planning. Under Britain's NHS, hospitals are owned by the state and treatment is free. Voters cite protecting it as the second most important issue after Brexit. Labour says the Conservatives want to move to an expensive, privately-owned U.S.-style system.

Johnson has repeatedly said the NHS would not be on the table in trade talks. One of his most senior ministers, Michael Gove, said Corbyn's claim that American drug companies could carve up parts of the NHS was "the most ridiculous nonsense I have ever heard in my 52 years on this earth". Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump, who has previously said everything should be on the table in trade talks, denied Labour's claims that the NHS would be up for grabs, telling LBC radio: "It's not for us to have anything to do with your healthcare system."

Also Read: Johnson adamant on Brexit deadline, despite delay request

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Country's first indigenously designed standing wheelchair

Premier technical varsity, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, on Tuesday launched the countrys first indigenously designed standing wheelchair, which will enable a differently abled person shift from sitting to standing position. Name...

bigbasket announces 'big 47 sale' from tomorrow

Online supermarket bigbasket is all set to kick off its big 47 sale starting from tomorrow. bigbasketeers can avail minimum 47 per cent off on 500 top products under categories such as fruits, vegetables, organic staples, personal care, br...

2,200 Indian Sikhs reach GurdwaraNankana Sahib in Pak ahead of Kartarpur Corridor opening

Over 2,000 Sikh pilgrims from India arrived at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistans Punjab province to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, ahead of the opening of the landmark Kartarpur Corridor this week. The...

OPEC's Barkindo: oil market may have upside potential next year

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday that the oil market outlook for 2020 may have upside potential, appearing to downplay any need for deeper cuts to production. Based on the preliminary numbers, 2020 looks like it will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019