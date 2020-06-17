Bullet riddled body of missing Sindhi political activist found outside hospital in Karachi

Left Menu
A bullet-riddled and tortured body found dumped in front of Jinnah Hospital in Karachi has been identified as that of political worker Niaz Lashari, according to World Sindh Congress (WSC).

ANI | Karachi, | Updated: 17-06-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 02:05 IST
A boy holding a photo of late Niaz Lashari. Image Credit: ANI

A bullet-riddled and tortured body found dumped in front of Jinnah Hospital in Karachi has been identified as that of political worker Niaz Lashari, according to World Sindh Congress (WSC). Lashari, associated with the Sindhi national movement for over two decades had been missing from April last year, WSC said in a statement.

A member of the National Congress of Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz - Arisar (JSQM-A), Lashari was first abducted by state agencies in April 2018 from Karachi, where he was residing and was later freed in September 2018. He was again abducted returning from his hearing in a so-called Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in April 2019.

The WSC has condemned the extra-judicial killing of Lashari. "World Sindhi Congress (WSC) is deeply saddened and strongly condemns the extra-judicial murder of Niaz Lashari. The Pakistani state is on a rampage of committing gross violations of human rights of Sindhi people including enforced disappearances and extra-judicial killings of Sindhi political, civil society and human rights workers," the statement read.

It added, "WSC will raise this issue with the UN and other relevant forums to request them to save Sindhi people from these atrocities." A large number of political activists in Sindh and Balochistan provinces of Pakistan are abducted allegedly by Pakistan's Military Intelligence and Inter-Services Intelligence. Many are tortured and their bullet-riddled bodies have been found in isolated places.(ANI)

