Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe considering opening up natural regions for youth

"Let's now take our education ability and go into every industry, starting by feeding ourselves, then going into manufacturing, in every industry. You are the youths. You are the future. Let's see your worthiness and as Government, we will give you the full support".

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 10-11-2020 09:26 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 09:26 IST
Zimbabwe considering opening up natural regions for youth
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Zimbabwe is planning to open up land in natural regions one, four, and five and to settle its youth among others in estate farms, according to a report by The Herald.

The plans are underway to boost production through different programs, said Vice President Constantino Chiwenga. During the second edition of the National Young Champion Farmer Awards in Harare, Chiwenga said that resettling people was a cautious job and ensuring their safety was the primary concern. He said, "we are in the process of developing agricultural land in regions four and five and even in other regions such as region one because of the soil texture. But we need to be careful when we resettle our people. The new land in natural regions is safe from calamities and provide better options for agricultural practices."

Chiwenga, mentioned some areas as he said, "we have earmarked Chimanimani so that we make it a horticulture, citrus, tea, and forestry area and resettle people where they will not be affected if we have another cyclone."

"In those areas along the Zambezi Valley, the Save Valley, Runde and Limpopo where we are opening huge tracts of land, we would want to see youths also getting involved in estate farms. You start from there and we know our country is secure in terms of food nutrition and sufficiency," he added.

He focused on the need for educated and skilled minds in the agriculture industry to boost productivity as he said, "let's now take our education ability and go into every industry, starting by feeding ourselves, then going into manufacturing, in every industry. You are the youths. You are the future. Let's see your worthiness and as Government, we will give you the full support".

Zimbabwe relies on imports and to have self-sustainability he said, "our economy is agro-based. As Government, we continue to give priority to the agricultural sector through various programs such as farm mechanization where a certain quote is reserved for the youth".

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Pfizer Incs experimental COVID-19 vaccine progress very encouraging and said his country was seeking more doses, while Brazil suspended trials of Chinas Sinovac vaccine due to a severe adverse e...

Realme aims to become most popular tech-lifestyle brand in 2021: Madhav Sheth

Realme, the worlds fast-growing smartphone brand is now aiming to become the most popular tech-lifestyle brand in the upcoming year, Madhav Sheth, Vice President Realme and CEO, Realme India and Europe, said on Monday.In a special Diwali me...

BJP's Jamui candidate Shreyasi Singh leads over RJD's Vijay

Prakash by 1,323 votes in early trends....

WRAPUP 4-Barr urges probes of vote irregularities as Trump mounts legal assault

U.S. Attorney General William Barr told federal prosecutors on Monday to look into substantial allegations of irregularities in last weeks election, prompting the top lawyer overseeing voter fraud investigations to resign in protest. Barr s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020