Millions in Nigeria lack adequate access to education and healthcare, says NGO

About 17.5 million in Nigeria have no access to education and health facilities primarily due to poverty, an Ibadan-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) the Life Support Network (LSN) said, according to a report by The Nation.

Itunuoluwa Ajayi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LSN, released the numbers in Ibadan from an international organization while 2020's admission of new volunteers in the NGO, according to the reports. Speaking about the condition, she said that 13 percent of Nigeria's population is living in poverty in recent times leading to homelessness. Ajayi also talked about the repercussions of poverty, saying it had lead to anger and disgust among people.

While mentioning the repercussions, she urged the government to create better job opportunities to elevate income levels. She also shared the challenges faced by them as an organization as she said, "the major challenge we have is finance. We want the government to support us because there is a limit to what volunteers can contribute to our work.".

Ajayi said that the Life Support Network has helped the masses by giving life to less-privileged, orphanages, and vagabonds. For the cause, she urged new volunteers to give their heart to the work.