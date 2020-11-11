Left Menu
NYFS called on to help engage Nigerian youth in agriculture

“Our focus is to engage 1,000 farmers from each of the 774 Local Government Areas, thereby creating 774,000, direct employment annually."

11-11-2020
Representative image

Speaking at the launch of the National Young Farmers Scheme (NYFS), President Muhammadu Buhari urged agencies to involve youth-driven modern methods of farming to enable a productive employment environment, according to a report by The Street Journal.

The NYFS, designed by National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) is launched to promote youth's interest in agriculture. Buhari, at the launch of the scheme, said that the authorities involved in agriculture are urged to streamline youth's full participation in modern farming methods. He said that agriculture is the backbone of the Nigerian economy which makes a major contribution to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). "We will do more to expand, modernize, and revolutionize our agriculture, which is our most important asset. I have directed that all NALDA's abandoned farm estates be retrieved to enable thousands of our young men and women to be engaged in farming. This Administration will be achieving agricultural mechanization through this scheme and I am confident that Nigeria under my watch, we will achieve food security in producing most of what we eat. In good harvest years we may even export our surpluses and earn foreign exchange," he said.

Nigeria will stand as a self-sufficient producer of food by the revival of NBADA and will add revenue from agricultural exports, asserted Buhari adding that "by virtue of my passion and desire for agriculture and also as a farmer myself, I am directly supervising NALDA as an authority under the Presidency."

He added that all the required arrangements and approvals are taken care of and he is ready to live up to the expectations of the local communities. "I am told that, so far, 4,333 families have benefited from this scheme and it is expected that many more individuals and families will benefit as the programme is rolled out. I now flag off the National Young Farmers' Scheme. It is my expectation that the Scheme will take in young Nigerians, graduates and non-graduates alike, and be part of this Government's effort to reduce unemployment and contribute to the regeneration of agriculture and our economy.", he said.

Adding to it, Paul Ikonne, the Executive Secretary/CEO of NALDA, said oil discovery has hampered agriculture production in the country and has increased poverty in rural communities. He affirmed that the renewed push of NALDA with this scheme and other efforts will help in providing employment to the youth of the country. "Our focus is to engage 1,000 farmers from each of the 774 Local Government Areas, thereby creating 774,000, direct employment annually," he added.

