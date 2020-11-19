Violence breaks out in Uganda after opposition leader Wine's arrest

After the arrest of Bobi Wine, a musician, and an opposition leader, protesters have been vandalizing public property in parts of Uganda. Bobi Wine, who is seeking the presidency in next year's election, was reportedly detained for violating anti-COVID 19 measures.

Violent clashes erupted right after Wine's arrest creating chaos in the city of Kampala. His supporters took vandalism to the streets, blocked roads, disrupted traffic, and barricades, promoting cross-reaction from the police officers.

Commenting on the situation, Moses Kafeero, the police commander of Kampala, said, "(we are not going to) stand and watch as politicians put the lives of Ugandans at stake by encouraging processions and huge rallies that fuel COVID-19 transmission."

Evarest Kayongo, the chairman of the Kampala City Traders Association said, "the streets are empty ... We have closed business because of tear gas and bullets".

The transgression has left three people dead and caused injuries to dozens of people, said Red Cross earlier this Wednesday. It added that they had treated more than 30 people in Kampala.

The violence has been criticized by many, as the disruption has caused destruction in the city.

Stop beating and killing police officers pic.twitter.com/akmPekeoat — ssebunya shafique (@ssebunyashaf) November 19, 2020

Wine, who intends to challenge President Yoweri Museveni in the 2021 election after a duration of 36 years in governance, had been facing harassment since his declaration, said the supporters. Joel Ssenyonyi, the spokesman of the National Unity Platform, Wine's political party, said, "We have not been allowed to see him and we don't know what is happening".