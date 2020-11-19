Left Menu
Development News Edition

Violence breaks out in Uganda after opposition leader Wine's arrest

The transgression has left three dead and caused injuries to dozens of people, said Red Cross earlier this Wednesday. It added that they had treated more than 30 people in Kampala. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 19-11-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 14:13 IST
Violence breaks out in Uganda after opposition leader Wine's arrest
A rally by Wine's party in Uganda. Image Credit: Twitter (@JoelSsenyonyi)

After the arrest of Bobi Wine, a musician, and an opposition leader, protesters have been vandalizing public property in parts of Uganda. Bobi Wine, who is seeking the presidency in next year's election, was reportedly detained for violating anti-COVID 19 measures.

Violent clashes erupted right after Wine's arrest creating chaos in the city of Kampala. His supporters took vandalism to the streets, blocked roads, disrupted traffic, and barricades, promoting cross-reaction from the police officers.

Commenting on the situation, Moses Kafeero, the police commander of Kampala, said, "(we are not going to) stand and watch as politicians put the lives of Ugandans at stake by encouraging processions and huge rallies that fuel COVID-19 transmission."

Evarest Kayongo, the chairman of the Kampala City Traders Association said, "the streets are empty ... We have closed business because of tear gas and bullets".

The transgression has left three people dead and caused injuries to dozens of people, said Red Cross earlier this Wednesday. It added that they had treated more than 30 people in Kampala.

The violence has been criticized by many, as the disruption has caused destruction in the city.

Wine, who intends to challenge President Yoweri Museveni in the 2021 election after a duration of 36 years in governance, had been facing harassment since his declaration, said the supporters. Joel Ssenyonyi, the spokesman of the National Unity Platform, Wine's political party, said, "We have not been allowed to see him and we don't know what is happening".

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

London stocks fall as Brexit, virus concerns weigh

London stocks fell on Thursday as a stalemate over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union and surging COVID-19 infections sparked fears of more damage to an already faltering domestic economic recovery.The blue-chip index slipped ...

Korea B2B Market Place GobizKOREA, Up to 90% Discount Promotion is on going Now

Event will be held for two weeks Nov. 16-29, 2020 SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 19, 2020 PRNewswire -- Global B2B marketplace GobizKOREA is to hold GobizWEEK promotion for 2 weeks to celebrate the end of 2020. GobizKorea is an online B2B market...

FUN88 Partners with Superstar OG for the Dota 2 Roster

New Delhi India, November 19 ANINewsVoir After a successful stint with the latest edition of IPL, FUN88, a destination known for the best online sports content, related to all things Cricket, Football and the latest happenings in the world ...

Microsoft partners Social Alpha to accelerate growth of healthtech startups in India

Tech giant Microsoft on Thursday said it has partnered with startup incubator Social Alpha and launched a programme for health-tech startups to help them scale with advanced technology and joint go-to-market support. The COVID-19 pandemic h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020