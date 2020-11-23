Nigeria not planning to close schools or impose lockdown: Ihekweazu

Nigeria is not planning to impose another lockdown or to close schools again, according to a report by Vanguard.

Talking about the progressive response to COVID-19 in a recent media interview, Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC said that a number of actions have been taken to prevent a second wave in the country. He said that the country is recording a constant number of 100 to 200 positive COIVD-19 cases from the last two months, out of which one-third are reported in Lagos. Ihekweaze said that transmission in the city of Lagos is reportedly high and a majority of cases are reported in young people and school-going children.

He emphasized the work done by the state government and ministry of education and said, that the government doesn't want to close the schools until it is the last option, instead they are closing the affected schools only. While talking about the complete lockdown he said, that they are practicing the strategies for keeping people safe but will refrain from imposing lockdown due to negative economic impact.

He further added that opening schools after a long duration of time was an important step, but acute vigilance is important to avoid the risk among boarding and day students. Schooling of children is important yet a delicate issue, but they have maintained the balance so far, he added.