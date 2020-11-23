Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria not planning to close schools or impose lockdown: Ihekweazu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 23-11-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 16:12 IST
Nigeria not planning to close schools or impose lockdown: Ihekweazu
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

Nigeria is not planning to impose another lockdown or to close schools again, according to a report by Vanguard.

Talking about the progressive response to COVID-19 in a recent media interview, Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC said that a number of actions have been taken to prevent a second wave in the country. He said that the country is recording a constant number of 100 to 200 positive COIVD-19 cases from the last two months, out of which one-third are reported in Lagos. Ihekweaze said that transmission in the city of Lagos is reportedly high and a majority of cases are reported in young people and school-going children.

He emphasized the work done by the state government and ministry of education and said, that the government doesn't want to close the schools until it is the last option, instead they are closing the affected schools only. While talking about the complete lockdown he said, that they are practicing the strategies for keeping people safe but will refrain from imposing lockdown due to negative economic impact.

He further added that opening schools after a long duration of time was an important step, but acute vigilance is important to avoid the risk among boarding and day students. Schooling of children is important yet a delicate issue, but they have maintained the balance so far, he added.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No time to waste, as Yemen inches towards famine: UNICEF

Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of UNICEF, also appealed to the international community to step up and provide urgently needed funds for aid programmes. There is no time to waste. Children in Yemen need peace. An end to this brutal con...

Himachal Pradesh imposes night curfew from Tuesday in four districts to fight coronavirus: Minister Suresh Bhardwaj.

Himachal Pradesh imposes night curfew from Tuesday in four districts to fight coronavirus Minister Suresh Bhardwaj....

Web series row: MP police books two Netflix officials

An FIR was registered in Madhya Pradesh on Monday against two executives of OTT platform Netflix for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through its web series A Suitable Boy which showed kissing scenes purportedly on the campus of a tem...

Smelling blood, Huawei’s Chinese mobile rivals look to capitalise on its US woes

Chinese handset rivals of Huawei Technologies including XiaomiOppo and Vivo are making aggressive moves to seize market share from their giant rival, after stepped-up U.S. sanctions hobbled Huaweis supply chains, industry insiders say. Last...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020