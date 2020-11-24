Left Menu
Development News Edition

Medical interns swapping hospital placements for money in SAMA: Report

"We simply cannot have a situation where intern positions are being ‘sold’ for whatever reason. The placement of interns is a difficult process, and many doctors are unfortunately not placed where they want to be. For those fortunate enough to have found placements, to now sell them to the highest bidders is not fair on others waiting for legitimate placements".  

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 24-11-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 12:38 IST
Medical interns swapping hospital placements for money in SAMA: Report
Representative image Image Credit: Pxfuel

A large number of medical interns are being involved in unethical and unfair practices, said the South African Medical Association (SAMA), according to a report by Times Live. The medical interns are reportedly accused of swapping their posts in their favored locations for a huge amount of money to fulfill the community obligations.

SAMA on the unethical practices said that it will launch an investigation to look into the allegation made against the medical interns. Angelique Coetzee, the chairperson of SAMA, said earlier on Monday that the services provided by doctors are bound to help the needy instead of serving according to their choices.

The accusation was reported in the Weekend Argus, noting that the students are paying thousands of rands to other students while others are being accused of auctioning placements to settle off student loans by exchanging placements.

The report by the publication probed that Western Cape, Gauteng, and KwaZulu-Natal were among the most chosen locations by final-year medical students to complete a two-year internship program followed by community service to hold a doctorate degree. The students were reportedly willing to pay as much as R100,000 for getting placed in their preferred hospitals.

Reacting to the accusations, SAMA condemned such practices since it's against the kernel of the purpose of the medical profession. Adding to it Coetzee said, "we simply cannot have a situation where intern positions are being 'sold' for whatever reason. The placement of interns is a difficult process, and many doctors are unfortunately not placed where they want to be. For those fortunate enough to have found placements, to now sell them to the highest bidders is not fair on others waiting for legitimate placements".

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Actor Amber Riley gets engaged to boyfriend Desean Black

Glee alum Amber Riley has announced her engagement to boyfriend Desean Black. The 34-year-old actor, who became popular for her portrayal of Mercedes Jones on Fox comedy-drama series Glee, shared the news in a post on Instagram on Tuesday.T...

GlobalLogic acquires UK-based ECS Group

Digital product engineering company GlobalLogic on Tuesday announced acquisition of ECS Group, a move that would help advance its European strategy and financial services footprint as well as add a slew of complementary cloud-centric offeri...

Saudi Aramco says domestic supplies unaffected by attack on Jeddah plant

Saudi Aramco said on Tuesday its domestic fuel supplies had not been affected by an attack the previous day by Yemens Houthi group on a petroleum products distribution plant in Jeddah, with operations resuming three hours after the event. T...

Norway extends duration of pandemic loan guarantees to airlines

The Norwegian government plans to extend the duration of loan guarantees given to airlines to three years from two years originally, the Industry Ministry and the Ministry of Transportation said on Tuesday.Norwegian Air was given guarantees...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020