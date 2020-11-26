Left Menu
Liberia releases new COVID-19 protocols for travelers

Monrovia | Updated: 26-11-2020 18:32 IST
The travels arriving or departing in/from Liberia are to follow new COVID-19 test guidelines, as per freshly formulated protocols by the Government of Liberia, according to a report by Front Page Africa.

To regulate the increasing COVID-19 numbers in the country the government reportedly stepped in to prevent local transmission of the virus.The travelers in the country will be required to pay US$75.00 for testing of the taken COVID-19 samples. As well as the country has mandated installation of the Liberia Travel Application either from Google Play Store or Apple Store link, to fill and complete a Health Screening Arrival Form in the app, till 1, December 2020.

According to the guidelines, the Health Ministry requires all "non-exempt" arriving and departing travelers to be tested against the virus, as the "exempt" travelers are to present a negative PCR COVID-19 report within 96 hours of testing from an accredited.

The new protocol guideline which was released earlier on Monday mandates travelers to fill a complete symptom tracker form, they are obliged to wear a mask whether on arrival or departure, and to make a testing payment of US$75.00. It also reads that the negative report require to be tested by National Public Health Reference Lab COIVD-19 since the exempt travelers without a valid report will have a COVID-19 test again.

It added that the travelers who test PCR positive will be treated on the Liberia case management guidelines, whereas those with the negative report will keep stay in self-quarantine and monitor their symptoms with the Liberia Travel App for 14 days, after the day of their arrival in Liberia.

