Ghana: Akufo-Addo asks for unqualified apology from his opponents

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 04-12-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 18:11 IST
Ghana: Akufo-Addo asks for unqualified apology from his opponents
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@NAkufoAddo)

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana has asked for an unqualified apology to the entire nation and to him by the political opponents who spoke poorly of his Free Senior High School (SHS) flagship program, according to a report by Ghanaweb.

The Free SHS program that has been observed as a successful program has been reportedly described as a scam by his contenders.

In a gathering at Adeiso in the Eastern Region, Akufo-Addo addressed the people and said, "those who fought this policy and said the free SHS policy was going to collapse the country's economy, that it was a scam among others, ought to render an apology to me and to the entire nation. However, I know they have no shame so they will not apologize".

While addressing the gathering Akufo-Addo commended the top 3 students of the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) and said that the excellence of these students vindicates his investment in the policy. He quoted, "god knows that these students are those who are going to protect the nation so that the progress we seek for the future of Ghana will come to pass. Let me assure you that we on our part will do the best we can to promote your lives".

