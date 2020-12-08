Nigeria: NHRC Bauchi received 214 human rights violations cases between March and Nov

The National Human Commission (NHRC) office in Bauchi received 214 human rights violations cases in the state between March and November, according to a report by Vanguard.

Dala Yatchi, the state coordinator of Bauchi reportedly said on Tuesday while on her visit to Malam Umar Saidu, the chairman of Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ).

Yatchi disclosed that the cases which were reported included rape, forced marriages, domestic violence, police brutality, and other related abuses. While she also said that the commission would initiative thorough investigations and the guilty will be prosecuted. Yatchi urged the media and other major stakeholders for their collaborations to ensure the setting of effective human rights laws and their smooth functioning in the state.

Yatchi disclosed that the commission would organize capacity training for journalists as part of its collective efforts to sharpen their aptitudes and enhance their proficient service delivery.

She said that the training would further expose journalists to the workings of the commission and instruct them with the practice of reporting the commission's activities. She said the commission would also sensitize officers from law enforcement and medical personnel in understanding and handling the human rights violations issues, specifically sourcing for evidence against human rights abuse and related cases. As said by her, the commission induces free services to whoever approaches it, quoting "we would continue to discharge our statutory responsibilities without fear or favour."

She mentioned that the commission also investigates issues of political violations, labor, and civil rights.

However, Umar Saidu called on the commission to develop the scope of its exercises to cover people in rural areas with the installation of offices in the local government areas.

The NUJ chairman, Umar Saidu said the media was keen to partner the commission in the account of its statutory duties and greeted the planned ability building for journalists that would enhance their confidence level.