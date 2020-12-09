Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya Airways discloses ultra-modern pharma facility via KQ Cargo

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 09-12-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 19:19 IST
Kenya Airways discloses ultra-modern pharma facility via KQ Cargo
Representative image Image Credit: Instagram (officialkenyaairways)

Kenya Airways (KQ), has disclosed its ultra-modern pharma facility via its cargo arm KQ Cargo, at its main hub in Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Nairobi, according to a report by Airline Geeks.

Reportedly, the Kenya Cargo team is being prepared for its crucial logistical role of transporting the COVID-19 vaccine after being approved and further to meet the demand.

Dick Murianki, the cargo director of Kenya Airways' said, "KQ Cargo has been laying the groundwork and working closely with pharmaceutical and medical customers to be ready to safely and effectively support their vaccines transportation needs to move efficiently once the vaccine is approved by the regulators."

Murianki added, "the investment in the ultra-modern pharma facility, though coinciding with COVID-19 pandemic, is to further meet the demand of pharmaceutical products globally in preparation for the big task of transporting medicines, vaccines, blood samples and temperature-sensitive cargo by having an end-to-end cold chain logistics solutions".

Although the condition isn't any new, Kenya Airways has been shipping medicines from the beginning of the pandemic. Since the national carrier has shipped over 6,000 tons of medical equipment including personal protective equipment (PPE), COVID-19 testing kits, and pharmaceuticals to aid the COVID-19 battle.

KQ has also been linked with global experts in cold chain logistics alacrity.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to nominate ex-Iowa Governor Vilsack for USDA secretary

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack for agriculture secretary, according to two sources familiar with the decision.Vilsack, who led the U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA under former President...

EU's McGuinness says Commission preparing no deal Brexit plans

The European Commission is preparing specific and very narrowly focused contingency plans to prepare for the possibility of a no trade deal Brexit, EU Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said on Wednesday.Today we are prepari...

Bengaluru resident held for running cricket betting racket

Police arrested a man for allegedly running a cricket betting racket and inviting punters to bet on the ongoing Lanka Premier League LPL. According to police, the man, a resident of Bengaluru, was arrested when he was on the way to deliver ...

617 new COVID-19 cases in Punjab, death toll nears 5K

The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 4,980 in Punjab with 16 more fatalities, while 617 new cases raised the infection tally to 1,57,928 on Wednesday, according to a bulletin. Six new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus were reported fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020