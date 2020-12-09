Kenya Airways discloses ultra-modern pharma facility via KQ Cargo

Kenya Airways (KQ), has disclosed its ultra-modern pharma facility via its cargo arm KQ Cargo, at its main hub in Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Nairobi, according to a report by Airline Geeks.

Reportedly, the Kenya Cargo team is being prepared for its crucial logistical role of transporting the COVID-19 vaccine after being approved and further to meet the demand.

Dick Murianki, the cargo director of Kenya Airways' said, "KQ Cargo has been laying the groundwork and working closely with pharmaceutical and medical customers to be ready to safely and effectively support their vaccines transportation needs to move efficiently once the vaccine is approved by the regulators."

Murianki added, "the investment in the ultra-modern pharma facility, though coinciding with COVID-19 pandemic, is to further meet the demand of pharmaceutical products globally in preparation for the big task of transporting medicines, vaccines, blood samples and temperature-sensitive cargo by having an end-to-end cold chain logistics solutions".

Although the condition isn't any new, Kenya Airways has been shipping medicines from the beginning of the pandemic. Since the national carrier has shipped over 6,000 tons of medical equipment including personal protective equipment (PPE), COVID-19 testing kits, and pharmaceuticals to aid the COVID-19 battle.

KQ has also been linked with global experts in cold chain logistics alacrity.