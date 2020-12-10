Kenya: Plan to restore two water towers on way, says Chris Kiptoo

The government of Kenya is looking to plan to restore the water towers of Elgeyo and Cherangany Hills, said Chris Kiptoo, the Environment Principal Secretary, according to a report by The Standard.

The water towers are reportedly been drained by loggers, as the unchecked human actions have lead to tragic landslides on these two water towers in past.

As per the report, in Elgeyo Marakwet around 29,000 hectares of protected areas have been degraded which is undergoing restoration in the current period.

After unveiling the Elgeyo Marakwet County conservation in Iten Kenya, Kiptoo said that the intervention measures such as community rehabilitation, sensitization, forest securing, and gazettement of the submitted Elegyo Hills Water Tower. Kiptoo said, "the master plan will include conversion of plantation forests to indigenous and bamboo forests as well of rehabilitation of springs and rivers. These activities will reverse environmental degradation blamed for recurring landslides".

While other efforts like fruit growing in high low areas of potential, and diversification of tree to improve livelihoods are also included according to me.

"In Elgeyo Marakwet, for instance, annually the county plants approximately four million seedlings in gazetted forest areas, community lands and individual farmlands. By restoring forests, we are contributing to meeting the national commitment of 10 per cent forest cover as well as commitments we have made as part of the global community," he added.

He also mentioned that various targets under forest programs, Green Economy Strategy, and the National Climate Change Action Plan have been set by the government. "Our mitigation and adaptation commitments under Nationally Determined Contributions within the Paris Agreement, will help us realise the 10 per cent forest tree cover by 2022", he said. As the aim is to seek to put 5.2 million hectares of land under trees.