South Africa: Ambrose Dlamini, PM of Eswatini, dies in African hospital

Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini, the Prime Minister of Eswatini, South Africa died in an African hospital earlier on Sunday, according to a report by Capital News.

Dlamini, the 52 years old Prime Minister of Africa's last absolute monarchy, was admitted to hospital after being tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks earlier in South Africa as per the report.

Themba Masuku, the Deputy Prime Minister stated, "their Majesties have commanded that I inform the nation of the sad and untimely passing away of His Excellency the Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini". However, with no further details, he said, "passed on this afternoon while under medical care in a hospital in South Africa".

Their Majesties announce the sad passing of His Excellency the Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini. pic.twitter.com/6alMuSN8oo — Eswatini Government (@EswatiniGovern1) December 13, 2020

As said by Masuku, Dlamini was moved to South Africa on 1 December to "guide and fast track his recovery," from COVID-19.

Dlamini, a political novice, was named the Prime Minister of Eswatini in October 2018.

The region of Eswatini, also known as Swaziland, has reported around 6,700 COVID-19 cases and 127 deaths.

However, the Swaziland Solidarity Network (SSN), a South Africa-based civil society group, had accused the South African government of providing him special treatment by moving him to a country with sufficient healthcare.