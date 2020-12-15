Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: "What happened in Katsina was done to promote Islam," claims Boko Haram

"What happened in Katsina was done to promote Islam and discourage un-Islamic practices as Western education is not the type of education permitted by Allah and his Holy Prophet. They are also not teaching what Allah and his Holy Prophet commanded. They are rather destroying Islam. It may be subtle, but Allah the Lord of the skies and earths knows whatever is hidden. May Allah promote Islam. May we die as Muslims."

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 15-12-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 14:26 IST
Nigeria: "What happened in Katsina was done to promote Islam," claims Boko Haram
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr / Global Panorama

The responsibility for the abduction of students in Kankara, Katsina State has been confirmed by Boko Haram, according to a report by HumAngle.

The validation of the kidnap has been reportedly confirmed by Abubakar Shekau, the factional leader of Boko Haram in 4 minutes 28 seconds long recording obtained by HumAngle.

As per the reports, the abduction of over 300 students from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara was carried out to 'promote islam and discourage un-islamic practices'.

It reported, "what happened in Katsina was done to promote Islam and discourage un-Islamic practices as Western education is not the type of education permitted by Allah and his Holy Prophet. They are also not teaching what Allah and his Holy Prophet commanded. They are rather destroying Islam. It may be subtle, but Allah the Lord of the skies and earths knows whatever is hidden. May Allah promote Islam. May we die as Muslims."

"In a nutshell, we are behind what happened in Katsina," he added while affirming himself as the commander of the Jama'tu Ahlis Sunna Lidda'awati wal-Jihad.

However, the exact numbers of the kidnapped students have not been made clear yet, since a total of 333 students have been given by local state officials, which differs from that to Federal Government who counted several 10 students only, as per reports.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British PM to be Republic Day Chief Guest; Jaishankar says it symbolises new era in Indo-UK ties

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India in January to be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced on Tuesday after holding talks with his Indian counterpart External Affairs Minis...

Green buildings movement should become people's movement: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday appealed to finance commissions and local bodies to encourage green buildings through various measures including tax incentives. He also wanted all states to create online portals to provide single...

Aim of J-K Apni Party is to do politics of truth: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu Kashmir Apni Party JKAP President Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday stated that the aim of his party is to do the politics of truth. Now its a time for politics of truth which is the aim of Apni Party. If we do not tell truth to our people the...

UNHCR praises Kenya’s decision to grant citizenship to Shona community

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes the Government of Kenyas decision to grant citizenship to 1,670 stateless Shona and 1,300 stateless persons of Rwandan descent who qualify under the law as Kenyan citizens.President Uhuru Kenyatta anno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020