Nigeria: "What happened in Katsina was done to promote Islam," claims Boko Haram

The responsibility for the abduction of students in Kankara, Katsina State has been confirmed by Boko Haram, according to a report by HumAngle.

The validation of the kidnap has been reportedly confirmed by Abubakar Shekau, the factional leader of Boko Haram in 4 minutes 28 seconds long recording obtained by HumAngle.

As per the reports, the abduction of over 300 students from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara was carried out to 'promote islam and discourage un-islamic practices'.

It reported, "what happened in Katsina was done to promote Islam and discourage un-Islamic practices as Western education is not the type of education permitted by Allah and his Holy Prophet. They are also not teaching what Allah and his Holy Prophet commanded. They are rather destroying Islam. It may be subtle, but Allah the Lord of the skies and earths knows whatever is hidden. May Allah promote Islam. May we die as Muslims."

"In a nutshell, we are behind what happened in Katsina," he added while affirming himself as the commander of the Jama'tu Ahlis Sunna Lidda'awati wal-Jihad.

However, the exact numbers of the kidnapped students have not been made clear yet, since a total of 333 students have been given by local state officials, which differs from that to Federal Government who counted several 10 students only, as per reports.