Kenya warns people of online shopping frauds

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 17-12-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 19:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@DCI_Kenya)

The people of Kenya have been warned of online frauds in the festive season, as tweeted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Thursday.

Kenyans have been reportedly cautioned about shopping frauds over the internet. As stated by DCI, many shoppers have already been a part of these online scams. It stated, "we therefore advise the public to take precaution while engaging in online business dealings, to avoid falling prey to online scammers and fraudsters".

It further issued a tweet appealing to the shoppers to deal with varied online platforms only. As it cited a growing trend of fake websites. It also advised Kenyan's against lowering guard on dealing with doorstep deliveries.

"Equally, lower no cautionary guard when dealing with doorstep deliveries and be careful about who you choose to make deliveries to your house. As a safety precaution, turn down deliveries from agents who show up at your door without your request, as they may have an ulterior motive", it tweeted.

However, to deal with any sort of security threat it has provided a toll-free number 0800 722 203 for assistance.

