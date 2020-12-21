Left Menu
Nigeria: Lagos state gov collaborates with real estate developers to boost housing deficit

"We are here today as Lagos State Government to prove to you that the state is ready to do business with you, the private sector. So, we are open to business; you can approach us with your ideas and whatever area you think will progress your business and Lagos State, bring it forward.”

21-12-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

The Lagos State Government is ready to team up with the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria on housing, according to a report by PUNCH.

In a statement issued by Idris Salako, the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development signed it in Lagos, during the 2020 Maiden Edition of REDAN Awards earlier on Monday.

Salako reportedly valued the decision of contributing to house construction as he said, "we are here to show our love and to collaborate with you on this award night. We sincerely believe in what you are doing in Lagos State and we appreciate all efforts put in making Lagos a 21st-century economy that is open to investment. We will continue to identify with you because we know that you are a very critical stakeholder in the development of Lagos State."

Salako also appealed to the developers to make the construction earlier by rightly volunteering in the housing plans. Adding to the event, Moruf Fatai, the Commissioner for Housing in Lagos reportedly said that the administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu the Governor had committed to do business with the private sector. He said, "we are here today as Lagos State Government to prove to you that the state is ready to do business with you, the private sector. So, we are open to business; you can approach us with your ideas and whatever area you think will progress your business and Lagos State, bring it forward."

Bamidele Onalaja, the Chairman of REDAN, also thanked Sanwo-Olu to support the program which will reduce the housing deficit in Lagos as well in Nigeria.

