Development News Edition

Devdiscourse News Desk | Niamey | Updated: 21-12-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 19:29 IST
Niger: 1350 personnel deployed by FRSC to maintain traffic in Christmas festivities
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A total of 1,350 personnel have been deployed on a 24-hour watch by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger, according to a report by National Accord.

The personnel are reportedly deployed on the highways to ensure free traffic flow during Christmas and New Year. Joel Dagwa, the FRSC Sector Commander signed the news on Monday, in Mianna. He added that the deployment adds 450 special marshals, 15 operation vehicles, three bikes, one heavy truck, and three ambulances to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

He added that the command had already embarked on special patrol of Sulej-Minna–Lambata–Agwai- Bida, Minna-Bida-Mokwa, and Minna–Zungeru–Tegina- Kontagora roads.

The personnel are expected to maintain safe driving by observing drivers and traffic regulations, Dagwa said. "We have deployed sufficient personnel in the metropolis and across all major highways to checked the activities of reckless drivers," he added.

He also warned motorists against perilous driving, overloading, and speed violation to reduce road crashes and to avoid making phone calls while driving, and not to allow underaged children on steering.

Dagwa reportedly advised religious leaders to complement the road safety efforts by obeying traffic rules and regulations. He also advised motorists to avoid using expired and worn-out tyres.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

