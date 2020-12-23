Left Menu
Nigeria: ASUU suspends 10 months strike "conditionally"

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 23-12-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 16:59 IST
Nigeria: ASUU suspends 10 months strike "conditionally"
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@ASUUNGR)

The ten-month strike by the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) has come to an end on Wednesday, according to a report by HumAngle.

Reportedly announced by ASUU national president's Bidoun Ogunyemi, the strike is being called off in a press conference in Abuja. Warned of return, Ogunyemi said, " the union would return to strike without notice if the government fails in meeting its part of the agreement reached with the university lecturers."

ASUU congratulated the undergraduates on the suspension in a tweet;

Ogunyemi disclosed that calling the strike off is a calculated decision taken after close consultations with the Union's National Executive Council (NEC). He, however, noted that the reopening of the schools, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, lies with the Senate and the Federal Government.

ASUU had reportedly embarked on an indefinite strike in March 2020, over the non-implementation of deals and resolutions reached in 2009 by the federal government.

