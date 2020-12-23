Nigeria: ASUU suspends 10 months strike "conditionally"

The ten-month strike by the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) has come to an end on Wednesday, according to a report by HumAngle.

Reportedly announced by ASUU national president's Bidoun Ogunyemi, the strike is being called off in a press conference in Abuja. Warned of return, Ogunyemi said, " the union would return to strike without notice if the government fails in meeting its part of the agreement reached with the university lecturers."

ASUU congratulated the undergraduates on the suspension in a tweet;

Ogunyemi disclosed that calling the strike off is a calculated decision taken after close consultations with the Union's National Executive Council (NEC). He, however, noted that the reopening of the schools, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, lies with the Senate and the Federal Government.

The Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) on Wednesday "conditionally" suspended its strike, ending a protracted industrial action that started since March 2020. He said the suspension of the strike takes effect from Thursday, December 24th, 2020.1 — Official_ASUU (@ASUUNGR) December 23, 2020

ASUU had reportedly embarked on an indefinite strike in March 2020, over the non-implementation of deals and resolutions reached in 2009 by the federal government.