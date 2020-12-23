Uganda: Journalist Association urges people to follow COVID-19 guidelines

The people in Uganda are being appealed to adhere to the country's COVID-19 guidelines by the journalist's association of the country, according to a report by New Vision.

Appealed in a joint press conference on Wednesday, the Uganda Entertainment Journalist Association (UEJA) and Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) urged it in a joint press conference at Kawempe, UJA as per the report.

Speaking at the conference, Herbert Kyewalyanga alias Abi-Kay, the interim president of UEJA, said, "I would like to appeal to all Ugandans to adhere to the COVID-19 pandemic because it is the only way we can overcome it".

He added, "I am a victim of COVID-19 pandemic having contracted it in June this year but I can confirm to you that it exists and very deadly though we can avoid it if we follow the guidelines given to us by the ministry of health."

He reportedly advised the people to limit family visits seeing upsurging COVID-19 conditions as a precautionary measure. "I know we are in a Christmas festival that will usher us into a New Year's Day but it is prudent that each of us stays at our respective homes to limit the spread of COVID-19 that could result from the unnecessary visits to each other," he said.

He added, "we know that Christmas festival requires happiness and we are going to entertain you wherever you are through the different media platforms as we have been doing ever since the country went into lockdown," while assuring Ugandas of their entertainment through media platforms.

He further urged the people to abide by rules and urged them to accept the 'new normal' quoting, "2020 started as a good year but it has turned out to be a terrible year. Let us embrace the new normal for a brighter future".

Adding further to the event, Mathias Rukundo, the president of UJA, lashed out at political leaders for violating COVID-19 guidelines despite knowing the outcomes.

He said, "it is a pity that some politicians have deliberately refused to adhere to the guidelines by carrying out processions and massive rallies which expose Ugandans to the deadly pandemic. We call upon the Government to reign in and save Ugandans".