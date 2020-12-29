Kenya: Nyamira County sworn its second governor

After the death of the previous Governor of Nyamira, John Nyagarama on 18 December, Amos Nyaribo was sworn as the county's Governor on Tuesday, according to a report by The Star.

In the swearing ceremony in the Nyamira High Court by Judge Esther Maina, Nyaribo took over as Nyamira County's second governor, as per the report.

The ceremony was reportedly attended by various leaders naming Mathews Owili, the Kisumu deputy governor, James Ongwae, Kisii County Governor, Amos Mariba, the Nyamira County Commissioner, James Ntabo, the County secretary and several MCAs from different counties.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Council of Governors Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya and Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi were among the leaders who attended the inauguration ceremony held at Nyamira Primary School.

Upon taking the oath in the presence of CS Eugene Wamalwa, the Council of Governors Chairman and Wycliffe Oparanya, the Kakamega governor, Nyaribo was passed the certificate of inauguration by Maina, the Lady Justice and James Ntabo, the Nyamira County Secretary.

Urging Nyaribo to fulfill the promises, Eugene Wamalwa said, "we have very high expectations from you as much as the people of Nyamira are concerned. We hope you will strive and attain the goals that had not been achieved before in the county".