Nigeria: Lagos State Government denies news of 'fine imposed on curfew violators'

Turning away the news of 'fines imposed on curfew violators' the Lagos State Government has denied such fines, according to a report by Nairametrics.

The online media earlier this week reported that Gbenga Omotosho, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy has imposed fines on the curfew violators laid by the Federal Government on 31, December 2020, as per the report.

Denying the media reports, the Lagos State government stated that the reports are misleading about the imposed fines ranging from N20,000 and N500,000.

Reportedly signing the statement earlier on Wednesday, Gbenga Omotoshoo denied the online media news on 30, December 2020.

The statement reads in part, "the attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to an online news item quoting the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, as saying fines ranging between N20,000 and N500,000 will be imposed on violators of the Federal Government curfew on December 31, 2020. This is inaccurate and misleading.''

"The government is advising residents to comply with COVID-19 protocols because the cases are rising. The role of religious organisations in fighting the pandemic is well noted,'' Omotoso said.

Taking to Twitter, the Lagos State Government quoted;