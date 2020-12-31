South Africa: Cyril Ramaphosa wishes a healthy year, thanked African Union for common response in pandemic

Welcoming the New Year, the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa wished the country a healthy new year.

He mourned the destroyed livelihoods and devastated lives.

"There is no corner of the earth, nor any part of our country, that has been unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic. It has devastated lives and destroyed livelihoods, caused great pain, and left many people hungry and destitute", he added

He applauded his country's endeavor in solidarity.

"Our continent, under the leadership of the African Union, came together to develop a common response to this pandemic, and found an innovative way to ensure all countries have access to essential medical supplies. We have gone out to the rest of the world to advocate for debt relief and to mobilise funds for Africa's coronavirus response and for its economic recovery. In the face of this unprecedented crisis, South Africans have demonstrated the true meaning of ubuntu'."

He acknowledged the loss caused by the COVID-19 stating, "as this year draws to a close, we mourn the loss of relatives, friends, colleagues and neighbours who succumbed to COVID-19. As a nation, we mourn the loss of several eminent South Africans and people from all walks of life. Even as we were struck by coronavirus, we had to confront another pandemic that has long plagued our nation. We mourn the many women and children who lost their lives at the hands of men. We think of the many more who have had to endure rape and beatings, abusive relationships and sexual harassment. We think of the many children that have been injured and traumatised by adults, the very people who are responsible for their wellbeing and safety. And yet, in the face of both these pandemics, South Africans have remained resolute, determined to overcome the coronavirus, and determined to end gender-based violence. The past year has shown what we are capable of when we are united and when we work together for the good of all. The year ahead will require our greatest effort and resilience."

He thanked all frontline health and social service workers, law enforcement agencies, Defence Forces, and all learners who stood committed in the 'difficult condition'. He also expressed gratitude to traditional and religious leaders for limiting their activities in the pandemic and sports persons, performers, and artists for having patience when they couldn't trade-in during the pandemic.

"I want to thank all Members of Parliament, Members of Provincial Legislatures, local government councillors and all public servants for having remained at their posts even at the most difficult moments of the pandemic and for having continued throughout to serve the nation."

In the tough times, the President stayed hopeful as he said, "the year ahead will therefore require our greatest effort and resilience. The past year has shown what we are capable of when we are united and when we work together for the good of all. It is this spirit that will carry us into the new year, and which will enable us to prevail and to prosper".

"I wish you a happy and healthy 2021," he added.