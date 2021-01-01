Nigeria: "Looking for non-existent white collar jobs", says DESOPADEC Managing Director

Nigeria's future belongs to artisans, said Bashorun Askia Ogieh, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), according to a report by The Nation.

Reportedly saying in the New Year message, 'a New Year and Hope Renewed' on Friday, Askia said that Nigeria's future doesn't actually rely on white-collar jobs but on artisans.

He stated that the commission will focus on building skills and entrepreneurship for youths belonging to oil-bearing communities in the state, revealing that the DESOPADEC Skills Academy will get started in the new year.

While urging the youth to take benefit of the Academy to secure their future, he stated that the beneficiaries of the training would turn into the employer of labor.

"Programmes designed to equip our people with requisite business acumen and entrepreneurial wherewithal to venture into businesses will be vigorously pursued by DESOPADEC in the New Year. Our primary target for the programmes are our vibrant youth and our womenfolk. We are poised to kick start the DESOPADEC Skills Academy, believing that the future belongs to the artisans and not youths who parade certificates, looking for non-existent white collar jobs. For the ready youths, DESOPADEC will make them employers of labour and confident and enterprising youths, through our Academy," he said.

He complimented the people of the agency's mandate areas for their continued supportive and peaceful disposition which has enabled developers to thrive.

"I must state, for emphasis, that the Commission has enjoyed the partnership and cooperation of our mandate areas, giving us the atmosphere to impact positively and to deliver our intended vision and mission. For that, we are most grateful and crave further mutual collaboration for the benefit of our people and communities," Ogieh stated.