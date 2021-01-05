Nigeria: "The government did not pay any money," says Inuwa on Katsina schoolboys rescue

No ransom was paid to rescue the abducted students in Kankara, Katsina, said Katsina State Government Secretary, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, according to a report by Today Ng.

Inuwa reportedly said on Tuesday, that the abducted 344 students from Government Science Secondary School, in Kankara were rescued by the state government which paying any ransom.

He stated that the state government for the rescue deployed a multifaceted strategy in effecting the escape of the boys saying, "in doing this, we ensured that no casualty was recorded."

Adding further Inuwa said the speculations made about the ransom were void, as he quoted, "contrary to speculations in some quarters that the government paid N1 million to rescue each student, the government did not pay any money. Although, the process was difficult and hectic, we ensured that no casualty was recorded during the operations, we are happy that they returned safely and were reunited with their families."

He praised the efforts made by the Federal Government with the help of police and other security agencies of the country that helped in ensuring the safety and release of the schoolboys.

The 344 students were abducted from the school hostel in Katsina State, on 11, Dec 2020 and were rescued after a week, it reported.