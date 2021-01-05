Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rwanda cancels national prayer breakfast 2021 amid COVID-19 restrictions

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kigali | Updated: 05-01-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 23:15 IST
Rwanda cancels national prayer breakfast 2021 amid COVID-19 restrictions
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Leaders_Pray)

The annual national prayer breakfast in Rwanda that was scheduled to take place later in January was canceled as the country is amid a spike in infections and deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by Anadolu Agency.

The breakfast that was held in 1995 for the first time is an event that brings together the top leaders of the country to celebrate Rwanda's achievements, as mentioned on the website of The New Times local.

The Rwanda Leaders Fellowship (RLF) that reportedly organizes the event has canceled the breakfast since the government imposed restrictions since Monday to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Adding to the cancelation, Antoine Rutayisire, the ex-chairman of RLF said, "after a realistic analysis of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, we have canceled the annual event for this year".

Seeing the new measures that allow a 30% operational capacity in the offices of both public and private institutions, the event has been called off for 2021, it reported.

Quoting a Cabinet statement, it read, "travel will only be permitted for medical reasons and essential services... Vehicles transporting goods will continue to function with no more than two people on board."

However, the health officials in the country have confirmed that over 105 COVID-19-related deaths have been noted while over 8,848 infections are recorded in the country. The restrictions in Rwanda are followed from Monday after observing rapid increase in COVID-19 deaths.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

Google Pixel phones get January 2021 update with several security fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NHL-League sells division naming rights to corporate sponsors

The National Hockey League NHL, which took a revenue hit last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, said on Tuesday it has sold the naming rights to its divisions for the first time.The move to sell naming rights to divisions that were once na...

Cong relieves Gohil from AICC Bihar in-charge post, appoints Bhakta Charan Das

The Congress on Tuesday relieved senior party leader Shaktisinh Gohil from his duties as the AICCs Bihar in-charge and appointed Bhakta Charan Das in his place. Gohil, who had been the All India Congress Committee AICC in charge of Bihar fo...

442 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, positivity rate dips to 0.55 pc

Delhi recorded 442 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 new fatalities on Tuesday, while the citys positivity rate came down to 0.55 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city stood at over 6.27 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10...

U.S. collects $7 mln in Iranian assets for victims of terrorism fund -Justice Dept

The U.S. government collected 7 million in Iranian assets for victims of state-sponsored terrorism, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.The money was the U.S. share of a civil forfeiture that targeted attempts to violate sanctions on Ira...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021