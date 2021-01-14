Left Menu
Kenya: Farmers to get benefit from processing plant set up in West Pokot, says Kitalawian

“Farmers in this region cannot determine the price of the milk, the decision is left in the hands of middle men. During dry spell the county has the potential to produce over 38.1% and during peak season 40.2%."

Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Johnlonyangapuo)

To provide the benefits straight to the farmers instead of being served to middlemen first, the West Pokot County in Kenya will begin mango and milk processing plants in January, according to a report by The Star.

Reportedly speaking on the project, Francis Kitalawian, the county executive for trade and industry said that the tenders for the construction have been advertised already.

"These are the projects that we are handling this year, residents should be patient since they will no longer be exploited by middlemen," Kitalawian said.

He further added that the county has framed a clear road map on the functioning of the project and how they are going to benefit the farmers directly. In 2020, the county established feasibility on two plants, milk, and mangoes. "This county is famed for milk with highest fat content and to tap on this huge potential the county government had decided to invest in the plant," he said.

He mentioned that it is high time that the farmers in the region step ahead to attain ensured benefits. "Farmers in this region cannot determine the price of the milk, the decision is left in the hands of middle men. During dry spell the county has the potential to produce over 38.1% and during peak season 40.2%," he said.

With the capacity to produce over 50,000l milk daily, the plant will also provide the region with employment for youth, he added.

