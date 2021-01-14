Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: "We expect GDP growth to rebound by 1.7% to 2.0%," Nigeria Outlook 2021

"In 2021, we expect GDP growth to rebound by 1.7% to 2.0%, buoyed by increased economic activity and some improvements in the oil market. Although the reopening of the borders in Q4 2020 should ease pressures on food prices, other structural factors such as FX market illiquidity, potential increases in petrol price, etc. may keep general prices elevated."

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 14-01-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 19:00 IST
Nigeria: "We expect GDP growth to rebound by 1.7% to 2.0%," Nigeria Outlook 2021
Representative image. Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

From 1.7% and 2.0%, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Nigeria is expected to grow, according to a report released by United Capital.

Expected to rise with improving oil market and increased economic activities, the report was disclosed in the "Nigeria Outlook 2021 – A shot at recovery".

The report reads in part, "in 2021, we expect GDP growth to rebound by 1.7% to 2.0%, buoyed by increased economic activity and some improvements in the oil market. Although the reopening of the borders in Q4 2020 should ease pressures on food prices, other structural factors such as FX market illiquidity, potential increases in petrol price, etc. may keep general prices elevated. As a result, we expect the headline inflation rate to peak at around 16.0% before pulling back, if no further policy adjustment is made. Again, the high base effect of the headline inflation spike in Q3 and Q4 2020 should moderate further increases in price levels. In response to rising inflation and in a bid to attract FPI inflows to the market, we imagine that the CBN would begin to tighten its monetary policy stance at some point in Q2-Q3 2021".

"On the exchange rate, we expect a potential convergence of rates when the CBN begins full intervention at the I&E window. As such, we anticipate that the parallel market will appreciate from N470/$ towards the NAFEX rate which has now been adjusted to N410/$. In 2021, the direction of the monetary policy would continue to drive the sentiments for stocks as regards the yield environment. Accordingly, our prognosis for the Nigerian stock market in 2021 is that domestic interest, fuelled by dividend expectations, is likely to sustain the market rally in Q1-2021. However, in the absence of foreign demand, we see a short-term bear market from Q2 to Q3-2021", it added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PV sales in India at ten-year low, industry working hard to regain volumes: SIAM

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India slipped to a ten-year low in the April-December this fiscal, and the industry will have to work hard to regain better volumes and business health, industry body SIAM said on Thursday.While releasing the...

PM Modi to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Indias COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 via video conferencing and adequate doses of the two made-in-India vaccines have been delivered across the country to all states and Union Territories,...

TCS' market valuation crosses Rs 12 lakh cr-mark

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services TCS crossed Rs 12 lakh crore-mark at close of trade on Thursday, helped by a rally in its share price.TCS topped the gainers chart on Sensex, rising 2.89 per cent to close at Rs 3,250.15 on ...

Jammu school education directorate to set up digital studio for teachers to deliver online lectures

The Directorate of School Education DSE will set up a digital studio in Jammu division for teachers to deliver online lectures, a senior official said on Thursday.The Union Ministry of Education has sanctioned establishment of the digital s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021