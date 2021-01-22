Left Menu
Ghana: Local police busts "baby harvesting" gang in Accra

Accra | Updated: 22-01-2021
The local police of Ghana have busted a massive "baby harvesting" gang in Accra, according to a report by EuroWeekly.

Operated out of hospitals in the capital city of Ghana, the depraved gang included midwives as well as hospital authorities mainly involving nurses and doctors, as per the report.

Reportedly the local police claimed that the mothers deprived of their children were informed about the death of their babies during or after birth. The ring members would later sell the newborn babies for profit. Followed by an undercover purchase of the two babies costing 4100 dollars each, the operation sparked, it added.

As reported, the operation emerged as a success after months of investigation by the authorities conducted by the Ghana Dental and Medical Council alongside capable detectives from the Economic and Organised Crime Office of the country. The investigation was launched after the authorities received a tip from a taxi driver in Accra on the criminal enterprise.

Reporting "baby-harvesting", the horrifying case has overwhelmed several in the country. However, the "baby-harvesting" rumors have not been confirmed by the authorities yet. Meanwhile, in the other nations of Africa, such as Kenya and Nigeria, similar investigations have revealed the widespread business of baby-selling across Africa.

