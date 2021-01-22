Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: SSANU, NASU gives two week time to address demands, calls to embark indefinite strike

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 22-01-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 23:44 IST
Nigeria: SSANU, NASU gives two week time to address demands, calls to embark indefinite strike
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Observing delay in addressing demands by the federal government of Nigeria, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) disclosed embarking on "an indefinite comprehensive and total strike" from 5th February, according to a report by The Sun.

The SSANU and NASU reportedly revealed the forthcoming strike in a press conference, on Friday. The Joint Committee further explained that the government has been given a time period of two weeks to address their demands till 5th February.

However, the committee revealed that after the resumption of the strike only one demand out of the eight demands had been implemented by the government. The media aide, Comrade Peter's Adeyemi reportedly said: "the ongoing industrial tensions in the University System stem from the failure of Government to respect Collective Bargaining Agreements entered into with the Joint Action Committee of NASU and SSANU."

"Out of eight of the issues, only one has been partially resolved while the other seven have not been attended to by Government, three months after the Memorandum of Understanding was signed," he added.

Announcing the strike from midnight on 5 Feb, the statement quoted, "it is in line with the resolution of our members nationwide, that the leadership of the Joint Action Committee of NASU and SSANU hereby resolve that members of NASU and SSANU shall embark on an indefinite, comprehensive and total strike with effect from midnight of Friday, 5th of February. Also, a two weeks notice effective from today, Friday 22nd January 2021, is hereby given to the Government and relevant stakeholders."

TRENDING

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mexico may delay second doses of COVID-19 vaccine, allows private orders

Mexicos government said on Friday the second round of doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could be delayed and private companies will be allowed to purchase the drugs directly as the country struggles to keep rampant infections in check.Me...

UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly

There is some evidence that a new coronavirus variant first identified in southeast England carries a higher risk of death than the original strain, the British governments chief scientific adviser said Friday -- though he stressed that the...

Nigeria: NHIS appoints Emmanuel Ononokpono as Media head

The National Health Insurance Scheme NHIS Nigeria has appointed Emmanuel Ononokpono, as the Head of Media and Public Relations, according to a report by Vanguard.Reportedly approved by Mohammed Nasir Sambo, the Executive Secretary of NHIS, ...

COVID effect: No motorcycle stunts at R-Day parade this year; spectators size cut to 25,000

Due to COVID-19 safety norms gravity-defying stunts by motorcycle-borne men, a major attraction for the crowd at Republic Day celebrations on the Rajpath, will be missing this year, while the spectator size too has been reduced to 25,000, o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021