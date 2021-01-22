Nigeria: SSANU, NASU gives two week time to address demands, calls to embark indefinite strike

Observing delay in addressing demands by the federal government of Nigeria, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) disclosed embarking on "an indefinite comprehensive and total strike" from 5th February, according to a report by The Sun.

The SSANU and NASU reportedly revealed the forthcoming strike in a press conference, on Friday. The Joint Committee further explained that the government has been given a time period of two weeks to address their demands till 5th February.

However, the committee revealed that after the resumption of the strike only one demand out of the eight demands had been implemented by the government. The media aide, Comrade Peter's Adeyemi reportedly said: "the ongoing industrial tensions in the University System stem from the failure of Government to respect Collective Bargaining Agreements entered into with the Joint Action Committee of NASU and SSANU."

"Out of eight of the issues, only one has been partially resolved while the other seven have not been attended to by Government, three months after the Memorandum of Understanding was signed," he added.

Announcing the strike from midnight on 5 Feb, the statement quoted, "it is in line with the resolution of our members nationwide, that the leadership of the Joint Action Committee of NASU and SSANU hereby resolve that members of NASU and SSANU shall embark on an indefinite, comprehensive and total strike with effect from midnight of Friday, 5th of February. Also, a two weeks notice effective from today, Friday 22nd January 2021, is hereby given to the Government and relevant stakeholders."