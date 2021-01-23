Left Menu
Nigeria: NHIS appoints Emmanuel Ononokpono as Media head

Updated: 23-01-2021 00:35 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@NhisNg)

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Nigeria has appointed Emmanuel Ononokpono, as the Head of Media and Public Relations, according to a report by Vanguard.

Reportedly approved by Mohammed Nasir Sambo, the Executive Secretary of NHIS, Ononokpono was the State Coordinator of NHIS in the Akwa Ibom State.

Assigned by NHIS in a statement on Friday, it read " (he)replaces Mr. Ayo Osinlu, who until now the Head of Media and Public Relations of the organisation." The prior media aide Osinlu was promoted to General Manager recently and was reportedly posted as the Head of the Marketing Department of the country's leading healthcare financing agency.

Holding a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication Ononokpono, the Deputy General Manager completed his under graduation from the University of Lagos and started his career with the media division of the Scheme, 1998.

The statement reads in part; "Ononokpono is an Associate of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) and an Associate Member of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Announcing the postings, Prof. Sambo congratulated the new spokesman and urged him to deploy his experience and skills diligently to achieve effective public communication of policies, activities, and achievements of the Scheme, especially in the context of its ongoing reforms. He also charged him to work closely with stakeholders of the media industry to deepen the process of recovery of public confidence in the fast-emerging new NHIS".

