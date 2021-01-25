Kenya: Kuria express concern over vandalism under 'Hustler-Dynasty' guise

Kenyan politician, Moses Kuria express concern over Kenyan sections threatening to destroy property in the guise of being other Dynasty and Hustlers, according to a report by Pulselive.coke.

The member of Parliament for Gatundu South since 2013, Kuria, has expressed his concern over the ethnic dispute. Reportedly taking to social media, Kuria said that he is a member of the 'Hustler Nation' but the prevailing movement is not a conflict between the 'who have' and 'who don't'.

He further said the Hustler Nation (Kenya) has always been about inspiring people with how to achieve, instead of complaining and creative chaos. He said, "As a card holding member of the Hustler Nation, I am deeply concerned about reports (Whether true or not) about threats to people's property under the guise of the Hustler-Dynasty debate. Noo! The Hustler Nation is about inspiration, aspiration, and perspiration. That you can be inspired by those who have made it, aspire to be like them, and perspire to make it happen. It's not a conflict between the haves and have nots".

Followed by unconfirmed reports of sections destroying other's property in Kenya the politician requested not to infuriate the condition in the guise of 'Hustler-Dynasty'.

As reported the Hustler Nation Movement is being led by William Ruto, the Deputy President of the country, and Uhuru Kenyatta the President, and Raila Odinga, son of the Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, the founding President and Jaramogi Oginga, the Vice-President of the Odinga, Dynasty.