Uganda: Govt dismisses school reopening report, says 'public will be informed'

The schools in Uganda have not decided on a date to reopen the schools seeing the COVID-19 crisis, according to a report by News Ghana.

As reported, schools and organizations of higher learning in the country would remain closed amidst the lasting COVID-19 pandemic tweeted Alex Kakooza, the Permanent Secretary Minister of Education and Sports on Monday.

Contrary to media reports, Government has not yet agreed upon the re-opening of schools and Higher Institutions of learning for non -candidate classes. The public shall be informed when a decision is reached. — Alex Kakooza (@AlexKakooza_) January 25, 2021

He mentioned that only the candidate classes and organizations with finalists in higher learning would remain open, and no speculations are to be made till it is announced by the government.

The Ministry of Education also tweeted on the reopening reports, stating;

Contrary to reports circulating in the media, government is yet to take a decision on the full reopening of Education institutions for non finalists. Once a decision is made, the public will be informed through the known official channels. — Ministry of Education and Sports - Uganda (@Educ_SportsUg) January 25, 2021

The government reportedly reopened candidate classes in 2020 October after seven months when all the schools, universities, and colleges were directed to remain closed in the country seeing COVID-19 crises.

According to a report by Daily Monitor, the government had scheduled the reopening of schools on 18 January hoping to prepare students to sit for exams. However, it observed a turn-up of less than thirty percent of total learners in candidate classes.