Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 25-01-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 19:43 IST
Uganda: Govt dismisses school reopening report, says 'public will be informed'
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@GCICUganda)

The schools in Uganda have not decided on a date to reopen the schools seeing the COVID-19 crisis, according to a report by News Ghana.

As reported, schools and organizations of higher learning in the country would remain closed amidst the lasting COVID-19 pandemic tweeted Alex Kakooza, the Permanent Secretary Minister of Education and Sports on Monday.

He mentioned that only the candidate classes and organizations with finalists in higher learning would remain open, and no speculations are to be made till it is announced by the government.

The Ministry of Education also tweeted on the reopening reports, stating;

The government reportedly reopened candidate classes in 2020 October after seven months when all the schools, universities, and colleges were directed to remain closed in the country seeing COVID-19 crises.

According to a report by Daily Monitor, the government had scheduled the reopening of schools on 18 January hoping to prepare students to sit for exams. However, it observed a turn-up of less than thirty percent of total learners in candidate classes.

