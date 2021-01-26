Kenya: Cheboi urges leaders to maintain harmony, condemns public exchange
Stephen Cheboi, the National Council of NGOs Kenya, urges the leaders to not involve in arguable public exchanges among themselves instead sort out the issues in an amicable way, according to a report by KBC.
Cheboi condemned the exchanges amongst themselves in a statement on Tuesday. He said, "leaders should desist from making claims that may cause disharmony and disunity with each other, the recent and current public exchanges and blame game among some leaders in the country do not augur well with many Kenyans, we urge leaders to always reach out to each other whenever there issues that need to be addressed".
He said that the country wants those leaders to maintain harmony and unity in the nation even in difficult times.
"We further urge leaders to avoid making utterances that are likely to cause disharmony and lack of respect among each other and other Kenyans, we call on leaders to always behave in decorum and respect at all times," Cheboi added.
He further added that the leaders could address the issues in a peaceful manner, stating, "we, therefore, advise that should leaders have issues with each other there many good ways of addressing the same without making claims that brings disunity, peace in the country is paramount".
The Council of NGOs also thanked the government for addressing the challenges faced by Kapedo area and ensured that the authorities must take action for long-lasting peace in the region.
