Uganda: Government warns against planned shutdown between 3 to 7 Feb

With the speculations of protests against Yoweri Museveni's victory in Uganda, the government has warned those who are intending to shut down the country from 3 Feb to 7 Feb 2021, according to a report by Kfm.

The warning is being followed by reports making rounds on the social platform calling upon Ugandans not to come out of their home for their safety as there would be peaceful protests against Museveni's victory.

As reported, the propaganda would be an alleged peaceful protest by staying at home.

However, Judith Nabakooba, the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and national guidance minister warned that the government has received intelligence notice on the protests. The ICT minister in a series of tweets on her Twitter stated;

We have received information that there are some people planning to cause chaos between the 3rd and 7th February 2021.They are moving around spreading harmful propaganda that the country will shut down during those days. — Judith Nabakooba (@JudithNabakoob1) January 31, 2021

Nabakooba warned the people involved against the protest, as she tweeted;