Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 01-04-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 19:38 IST
Kenya: Residents of Elgeyo Marakwet county receive food, medical equipment as donations
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints donated food worth Sh52.2 million in the Elgeyo Marakwet of Kenya that would benefit over 1000 families of the area, according to a report by Kenya News Agency.

Alex Tolgos, the governor of Elgeyo Marakwet County, speaking in his office said that the donated food would be distributed all across the four sub-counties that would include Marakwet North, Keiyo South, Marakwet west, and Keiyo North.

Along with food donations, the church also donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) with other medical equipment to the county. Speaking about the distribution of the medical appliances in the county, Tolgos said that the medical donation would be distributed to the health departments and remarked that "the donations will go a long way in helping the fight on Covid -19".

He further appreciated the aid and said that the donation emerged at a time of urgency when the people of the county, mainly the vulnerable section, needed food distribution and medical apparel.

"We are also going to support our special needs schools as well as our athletes," he added.

He said that the donations come in handy since the county couldn't hold fundraisers in special schools to aid their routine operations.

He further provided assured an optimization of the donations and also urged business communities to abide by protocols laid to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community as he said "we must maintain the COVID-19 protocols so that we keep safe because we have lost a lot of members of the community".

