Nigeria: Minister worries his children's safety in school in country

Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State for Education of Nigeria, expressed his concern about his children's safety in public schools due to increasing cases of kidnapping of students in the country, in an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday.

Speaking during the interview, Nwajiuba raised the statement regarding security concerns of school students.

I am as worried as the next parent (about the insecurity in schools). All my children are in public schools in Nigeria. - Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State for Education#PoliticsToday#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/oWiyV9Xnkn — Channels Television (@channelstv) April 20, 2021

He emphasized the fears faced by each parent in the state, he said "I would tell you thoroughly speaking that I am as the next parent, all my children are in public schools in Nigeria so I can tell You no father, no mother would want this".

The minister further noted that the President, Muhammadu Buhari, is also concerned about security threats in schools and assured that the administration is striving to make educational institutes a safe place.

Meanwhile, suspected gunmen abducted some students on Tuesday night during an attack on a private university in Kaduna state. The students, as reported, were abducted after gunmen stormed the university along the Kaduna-Abuja road.

According to the report, the current incident is the first major attack launched by bandits on communities around the Kaduna-Abuja highway since January after the deployment of 300 female soldiers in the area.

Senator Shehu Sani also condemned the abduction in a tweet on Wednesday.