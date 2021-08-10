Google celebrates Ecuador’s Independence Day 2021 with a beautiful doodle

Today's Doodle celebrates Ecuador's Independence Day, an annual commemoration of when the country ignited its rebellion against Spanish rule and declared sovereignty in 1809. The yellow, blue, and red–striped flag, depicted in the Doodle artwork, flies high across the nation to remind celebrants of their push towards liberation.

After nearly 300 years of Spanish rule, Quito (capital of Ecuador) was still a small city numbering 10,000 inhabitants. On August 10, 1809, the city's criollos called for independence from Spain (first among the peoples of Latin America).

They were led by Juan Pío Montúfar, Quiroga, Salinas, and Bishop Cuero y Caicedo. Quito's nickname, "Luz de América" (Light of America), is based on its leading role in trying to secure an independent, local government. Although the new government lasted no more than two months, it had important repercussions and was an inspiration for the independence movement of the rest of Spanish America. August 10 is now celebrated as Independence Day, a national holiday.

Of the 13 countries that lie upon the Earth's equator, only one has taken its name: Ecuador. From villages in the vast tropical rainforests of the southern Amazon to cities tucked between Andean mountain peaks, the equatorial South American nation comes to life with celebrations of independence and its diverse heritage.

The nation's capital of Quito typically hosts traditional parades, concerts, and cultural festivals in historic centers such as the Plaza de la Independencia—named in honor of the city's role as the epicenter of the struggle for freedom. Known as the "rhythm of Ecuador," pasillo music provides the soundtrack to many of these events and is often accompanied by dancers dressed in traditional and colorful loose-fitting shirts known as guayaberas.

