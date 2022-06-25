Google doodle celebrates Slovenia Statehood Day 2022!

Happy National day Slovenia!

Today on Slovenia's National Day/ Statehood Day, Google doodle celebrates the country's declaration of independence from Yugoslavia in 1991.

Although the formal declaration of independence did not come until 26 June 1991, Statehood Day is considered to be 25 June since that was the date on which the initial acts regarding independence were passed and Slovenia became independent.

The official declaration of independence was made in the capital city, Ljubljana, on June 26. The name Ljubljana— which means "the loved one"—is representative of Slovenes' pride in their country.

This year Slovenia celebrates 31 years of Statehood Day since the country declared independence from the former Yugoslavia. Several events and celebrations were held across the country last night to mark the occasion, with President Borut Pahor addressing the main ceremony in Ljubljana.

The day's ceremonies are introduced with a firing cannon salute. The fortress serves as a major cultural venue where locals gather for songs, dances and recitals. Dressed in traditional clothing, the people of Slovenia skip and twirl with each other to the tune of folk music. Additionally, Slovenia's National Day is the perfect opportunity to indulge in specialty cheeses, meats, or olive oil fresh from the Mediterranean.

Source: Google doodles

