Left Menu

Google doodle celebrates Slovenia Statehood Day 2022!

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ljubljana | Updated: 25-06-2022 09:58 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 09:58 IST
Google doodle celebrates Slovenia Statehood Day 2022!
The official declaration of independence was made in the capital city, Ljubljana, on June 26. The name Ljubljana— which means “the loved one”—is representative of Slovenes' pride in their country. Image Credit: Google doodles
  • Country:
  • Slovenia

Happy National day Slovenia!

Today on Slovenia's National Day/ Statehood Day, Google doodle celebrates the country's declaration of independence from Yugoslavia in 1991.

Although the formal declaration of independence did not come until 26 June 1991, Statehood Day is considered to be 25 June since that was the date on which the initial acts regarding independence were passed and Slovenia became independent.

The official declaration of independence was made in the capital city, Ljubljana, on June 26. The name Ljubljana— which means "the loved one"—is representative of Slovenes' pride in their country.

This year Slovenia celebrates 31 years of Statehood Day since the country declared independence from the former Yugoslavia. Several events and celebrations were held across the country last night to mark the occasion, with President Borut Pahor addressing the main ceremony in Ljubljana.

The day's ceremonies are introduced with a firing cannon salute. The fortress serves as a major cultural venue where locals gather for songs, dances and recitals. Dressed in traditional clothing, the people of Slovenia skip and twirl with each other to the tune of folk music. Additionally, Slovenia's National Day is the perfect opportunity to indulge in specialty cheeses, meats, or olive oil fresh from the Mediterranean.

Source: Google doodles

Also Read: Anne Frank: Google doodle honors 75th anniversary of Jewish diarist & Holocaust victim

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
Muldooneys Paris launches French luxury handbags inspired by Warrior Goddess Meenakshi; Now Powered by NFT Technology

Muldooneys Paris launches French luxury handbags inspired by Warrior Goddess...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022