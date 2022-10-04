German Unity Day is on Today’s Google doodle!

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 12:51 IST
Google doodle celebrates German Unity Day to mark the day when East and West Germany reunited. Image Credit: Google doodles
Today Google doodle celebrates German Unity Day to mark the day when East and West Germany reunited. German Unity Day s the National Day in Germany celebrated on 3 October as a public holiday.

Following WWII, Germany was divided into East and West sectors by the occupying forces. After the founding of the German Democratic Republic in 1949, the government built the Berlin wall in 1961 and closed all borders to prevent its population from escaping the country. When the GDR opened up its borders for travel again—after months-long peaceful protests by citizens in 1989—German people tore down the structure until the wall was no more.

In 1990, the unification treaty was signed on this day. German Unity Day is celebrated to remember German the reunification when the Federal Republic of Germany (West Germany) and the German Democratic Republic (East Germany) were unified so that for the first time since 1945 there existed a single German state.

After decades of separation, cultural and economic gaps between East and West Germany became apparent. Following reunification, Germans grow closer each year, creating a woven culture and shared understanding. Today, many Germans gather to reflect on the significance of their hard-earned reunification. No matter the differences in views, East and West Germans will always be banded together by history. Today's Doodle artwork represents this sense of unification and togetherness.

Source: Google Doodles, Wikipedia

