Waitangi Day: Google doodle celebrates New Zealand’s National Day

Google honors the history and culture of New Zealand with a special doodle to celebrate Waitangi Day (Māori: Te Rā o Waitangi), their National Day on February 6, 2023. Waitangi Day commemorates the date on which the Treaty of Waitangi, widely considered the founding document of the country, was first signed, on February 6, 1840.

A large gathering of Mori chiefs and representatives of the British Crown took place in 1840 on the site of Waitangi. Waitangi Day was not observed for the first time until 1934, and in 1974 it was declared a national holiday.

The Treaty grounds continue to be a focal point of events today. A yearly event includes remarks by Mori dignitaries and cultural demonstrations like the kapa-haka, a strong ensemble dance that conveys strength and unity. Throughout the motu (country), New Zealanders participate in celebrations on the day.

the Waitangi Day doodle is illustrated by local guest artist Hori-te Ariki Mataki (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Kauwhata, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui me Te Āti Haunui a Pāpārangi). The Doodle artwork features a Māori-inspired design — a tiki form with outstretched arms representing the ancestors of Māori and non-Māori and their aspirations in the Treaty of Waitangi, for the protection of land, community and partnership. The color is representative of pounamu, or jade, which is considered a taonga (treasure) in Māori culture.

Source: Google doodles

