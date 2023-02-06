Left Menu

Waitangi Day: Google doodle celebrates New Zealand’s National Day

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 06-02-2023 11:32 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 11:32 IST
Waitangi Day: Google doodle celebrates New Zealand’s National Day
Google celebrated New Zealand's National Day, Waitangi Day, with a special doodle. Image Credit: Google doodles
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Google honors the history and culture of New Zealand with a special doodle to celebrate Waitangi Day (Māori: Te Rā o Waitangi), their National Day on February 6, 2023. Waitangi Day commemorates the date on which the Treaty of Waitangi, widely considered the founding document of the country, was first signed, on February 6, 1840.

A large gathering of Mori chiefs and representatives of the British Crown took place in 1840 on the site of Waitangi. Waitangi Day was not observed for the first time until 1934, and in 1974 it was declared a national holiday.

The Treaty grounds continue to be a focal point of events today. A yearly event includes remarks by Mori dignitaries and cultural demonstrations like the kapa-haka, a strong ensemble dance that conveys strength and unity. Throughout the motu (country), New Zealanders participate in celebrations on the day.

the Waitangi Day doodle is illustrated by local guest artist Hori-te Ariki Mataki (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Kauwhata, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui me Te Āti Haunui a Pāpārangi). The Doodle artwork features a Māori-inspired design — a tiki form with outstretched arms representing the ancestors of Māori and non-Māori and their aspirations in the Treaty of Waitangi, for the protection of land, community and partnership. The color is representative of pounamu, or jade, which is considered a taonga (treasure) in Māori culture.

Source: Google doodles

Also Read: Luz Jiménez: Google doodle celebrates 126th birthday of la mujer más pintada de México

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China's CanSino confident its mRNA COVID vaccine as good as Moderna, Pfizer shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
3
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; With frigid innovation, scientists make a new form of ice

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; Wi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Mastering Your Money: A Guide to Personal Finance

Saving the Planet, One Step at a Time: A Guide to Environmental Sustainability

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023